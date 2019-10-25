Steve Bruce is where he doesn't want to be as Newcastle United head coach

Steve Bruce.

The club dropped to 18th in the Premier League after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, and Bruce’s side take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park on Sunday.

“Nobody wants to be in the bottom three,” said Bruce, United’s head coach. “I was always aware, with the start we had, it would be difficult. It has been a difficult start. Let’s hope we can start by getting a victory this weekend – and pushing up the table. It’s at home against a very decent Wolves team. We’re capable.”

Wolves won 2-1 away to Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League last night.

