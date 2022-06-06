The Magpies have seven players in senior international action while Elliot Anderson and Santiago Munoz represented Scotland Under-21s and Mexico Under-21s respectively.

Here is a round-up of all of Newcastle’s international representatives…

Santiago Munoz – Mexico Under-21s

Kieran Trippier and John Stones of England look on during an England Training Session at St Georges Park on June 03, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Munoz scored his first Mexico Under-21s goal from the penalty spot in a 2-0 Tournoi Maurice Revello group stage win over Indonesia on Sunday. The 19-year-old played the full 90 minutes having started the previous two group stage matches in France – a 2-1 defeat to Venezuela and a 1-0 win over Ghana.

Munoz could still play a further part in the prestigious tournament as Mexico remain in with a chance of qualifying as a best runner-up for the semi-finals, providing Comoros fail to beat Algeria on Monday evening.

The young Mexican endured a tough first season on Tyneside since arriving on a two-year loan from Santos Laguna on deadline day last summer. He had to wait until February to make his debut for Newcastle’s Under-23s side but has shown signs of promise in recent months.

Elliot Anderson – Scotland Under-21s

Belgium's Johan Bakayoko and Scotland's Elliot Anderson fight for the ball during a soccer game between the U21 teams of Belgium and Scotland, Sunday 05 June 2022 in Sint-Truiden, the last qualification match (out of 8) in the group I, for the 2023 Under-21 European Championships. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Elliot Anderson came close to scoring as he made his Scotland Under-21s debut in a goalless draw with Belgium in the Under-21s European Championship Qualifiers on Sunday.

Belgium had already qualified for the final tournament next summer while Scotland had already been eliminated.

Despite being born on Tyneside, Anderson has represented both England and Scotland at youth level. He is eligible to play for Scotland through his grandmother.

The 19-year-old is back at Newcastle having helped Bristol Rovers to a remarkable promotion from League Two.

In the meantime, he will remain with the Scotland Under-21s side as they prepare to face Denmark Under-21s on Friday.

Kieran Trippier – England

Kieran Trippier became the first active Newcastle player to be called up for England since Andros Townsend in 2016.

The right-back was named on the bench and didn’t get on the pitch as The Three Lions fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Hungary in their Nations League opener.

England face Germany in Munich on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off) before hosting Italy on Saturday (7:45pm kick-off) and Hungary next Tuesday (7:45pm kick-off).

Both home matches will be played at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux Stadium with Trippier likely to play some part over the next three matches.

Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil

Bruno Guimaraes continued his fine form for club and country with yet another assist from the bench as Brazil beat South Korea 5-1 in Seoul.

The Newcastle midfielder was then a late substitute in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Japan in Tokyo on Monday.

The 24-year-old has registered one goal and four assists in his last five appearances (one start) for his country and will be hoping to continue his good form ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Miguel Almiron – Paraguay

Miguel Almiron was named Paraguay captain as they were beaten 4-1 in Japan last week. The hosts also missed a penalty in the match as Almiron’s side were soundly defeated.

He will now travel to face South Korea in Suwon on Friday before returning home.

Emil Krafth – Sweden

After helping Sweden to a 2-0 Nations League win in Slovenia last week, Emil Krafth and his team were left frustrated as they were beaten 2-1 at home to Norway.

The Magpies’ right-back was booked after conceding a penalty, which appeared to be very harsh upon further inspection as Erling Haaland converted.

Krafth remains on international duty with Sweden set to host Serbia on Thursday before looking for revenge against Norway in Oslo next week.

Fabian Schar – Switzerland

Fabian Schar couldn’t stop Switzerland suffering consecutive defeats in their Nations League matches against Czech Republic and Portugal.

The 30-year-old defender started both matches as Switzerland were beaten 2-1 away to Czech Republic last week before being rolled-over 4-0 against Portugal in Lisbon on Sunday.

Things are unlikely to get any easier for the Swiss side either as they prepare to host Spain on Thursday before Portugal visit Geneva this coming Sunday.

Despite their Nations League misfortunes so far, Switzerland can still look forward to this year’s World Cup in Qatar having already secured qualification. Schar is likely to be part of the squad having represented his country in each of the last four major tournaments.

Chris Wood – New Zealand

New Zealand’s all-time leading goalscorer Chris Wood started a 1-0 friendly defeat against Peru in Estadi Cornella-El Prat in Barcelona on Sunday.

Wood played the opening 70 minutes before being withdrawn. The Newcastle striker will now travel to Qatar for a friendly match against Oman on Thursday ahead of the crucial World Cup play-off decider against Costa Rica next Tuesday. That match will determine whether New Zealand will be heading back to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup this winter.

Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland

Despite failing to start a single game for Newcastle in the Premier League last season, Jeff Hendrick remains very much part of Stephen Kenny’s plans with the Irish national team having spent the second half of the season on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

But the 30-year-old midfielder couldn’t stop his country falling to a late 1-0 defeat away to Armenia in the Nations League on Saturday. Hendrick played the full match as Ireland now hope to bounce back with an upcoming home match against Ukraine on Wednesday before hosting Scotland in Dublin on Saturday.

Ireland will round off June’s Nations League fixtures with a trip to face Ukraine in Poland next Tuesday.

