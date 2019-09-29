Steve Bruce's Newcastle United tactics under the microscope – YOUR reaction to the Magpies' Leicester City team

Four at the back or five? It’s fair to say Newcastle United fans do not have a clue what Steve Bruce is playing today at Leicester City.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 15:48 pm
Updated Sunday, 29th September 2019, 15:49 pm
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United battles for possession with Craig Cathcart of Watford during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

@agbnufc Dell – “Perez is surely scoring today.”

@Kevin_Nichol – “I don’t mind that starting line up at all. We haven’t been creating enough so we’ve put in an extra attacker. Same formation as Leicester. Fair play for trying something different.”

@CraigAppleby9 – “?!?!?! 442 or atsu as lwb???? Who knows?!?!?”

@BennieBarricdes – “Don't mind the 4-4-2 idea. At least we're trying something different tactically.”

@Tullxn1 – “Devastated to see Carroll and joelinton not up top together today muto and krafth both playing can see a big thumping incoming.”

@hendersonhendo – “Deluded #NUFC fans like, changes needed doing, so he does them then fans instantly on his back? Mad.”

@MarkMazzocchi – “I respect the 4atb, but this game was one of those games I wouldn’t actually mind a 5atb.”