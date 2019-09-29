Steve Bruce's Newcastle United tactics under the microscope – YOUR reaction to the Magpies' Leicester City team
Four at the back or five? It’s fair to say Newcastle United fans do not have a clue what Steve Bruce is playing today at Leicester City.
@agbnufc Dell – “Perez is surely scoring today.”
@Kevin_Nichol – “I don’t mind that starting line up at all. We haven’t been creating enough so we’ve put in an extra attacker. Same formation as Leicester. Fair play for trying something different.”
@CraigAppleby9 – “?!?!?! 442 or atsu as lwb???? Who knows?!?!?”
@BennieBarricdes – “Don't mind the 4-4-2 idea. At least we're trying something different tactically.”
@Tullxn1 – “Devastated to see Carroll and joelinton not up top together today muto and krafth both playing can see a big thumping incoming.”
@hendersonhendo – “Deluded #NUFC fans like, changes needed doing, so he does them then fans instantly on his back? Mad.”
@MarkMazzocchi – “I respect the 4atb, but this game was one of those games I wouldn’t actually mind a 5atb.”