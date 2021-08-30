Steve Bruce's Newcastle United transfer hopes in the balance ahead of deadline

Steve Bruce.

Newcastle United’s head coach is keen to bring a player to the club on loan before tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.

However, Bruce conceded late last week that there was no money left in the budget following the acquisition of Joe Willock – the midfielder’s £20million-plus fee is being paid in instalments – and he suggested that the club’s efforts would not go to the wire after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Southampton.

Bruce is considering naming four goalkeepers in his 25-man Premier League squad with Martin Dubravka sidelined following summer foot surgery and Karl Darlow suffering the affect-effects of Covid-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Bruce also admitted ahead of the Southampton game that he would have to move someone out to fit a player into his squad. Bruce’s hopes of a late signing now seemingly rest on an attractive loan player becoming available in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.