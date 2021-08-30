Steve Bruce's Newcastle United transfer hopes in the balance ahead of deadline
Steve Bruce’s hopes of a late signing are hanging in the balance.
Newcastle United’s head coach is keen to bring a player to the club on loan before tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.
However, Bruce conceded late last week that there was no money left in the budget following the acquisition of Joe Willock – the midfielder’s £20million-plus fee is being paid in instalments – and he suggested that the club’s efforts would not go to the wire after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Southampton.
Bruce is considering naming four goalkeepers in his 25-man Premier League squad with Martin Dubravka sidelined following summer foot surgery and Karl Darlow suffering the affect-effects of Covid-19.
And Bruce also admitted ahead of the Southampton game that he would have to move someone out to fit a player into his squad. Bruce’s hopes of a late signing now seemingly rest on an attractive loan player becoming available in the final hours of the summer transfer window.