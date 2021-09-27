Steve Bruce's poor win percentage at Newcastle United - compared to Sunderland, Aston Villa and previous jobs

The Newcastle United head coach’s time in the dugout first began in 1998 with Sheffield United. Since then, he’s managed 999 games across 10 different teams, tasting victory 376 times (as per SoccerBase).
And on Tyneside, the 60-year-old is enduring one of the toughest spells in management, with Magpies fans chanting for him to leave after a winless start to the campaign.
Here, we take a look at Bruce’s win percentage at Newcastle and how it compares to the 10 other clubs he’s managed.
