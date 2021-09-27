Steve Bruce's poor win percentage at Newcastle United - compared to Sunderland, Aston Villa and previous jobs

The Newcastle United head coach’s time in the dugout first began in 1998 with Sheffield United. Since then, he’s managed 999 games across 10 different teams, tasting victory 376 times (as per SoccerBase).

And on Tyneside, the 60-year-old is enduring one of the toughest spells in management, with Magpies fans chanting for him to leave after a winless start to the campaign.

Here, we take a look at Bruce’s win percentage at Newcastle and how it compares to the 10 other clubs he’s managed.

1. BEST: Crystal Palace (2001) - 61.1% Bruce won 11 of his 18 games in charge at Selhurst Park before resigning in order to force a move to Birmingham City. Simon Jordan was Palace owner at the time.

2. Aston Villa (2016-18) - 45.1% Despite holding the second-best win percentage of his managerial career, Bruce was just as unpopular at Villa Park as he currently is on Tyneside. Record - managed 102, won 46, drew 25 and lost 31.

3. Hull City (2012-16) - 40.8% Bruce was promoted twice to the Premier League and relegated once during his four years at the KCOM Stadium, winning 82 of his 201 games in charge. He also lost 75.

4. Sheffield United (1998-99) - 40% The Blades was Bruce's first managerial role, which he walked away from after just one season to join Huddersfield Town. In his 55 matches, 22 were won.