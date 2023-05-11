Steve Bruce's view on Newcastle United's extraordinary 12 months under Eddie Howe

Newcastle United gone from "strength to strength" under new ownership.

That's the view of former head coach Steve Bruce, who left the club shortly after it was taken over in October 2021.

The the team was winless and 19th in the Premier League at the time of his departure.

Today, the club, which has strengthened its squad in the past three transfer windows, is third in the division under the guidance of Eddie Howe, his successor.

Bruce has again addressed his time at his boyhood club on The Official Manchester United Podcast.

“I always knew that it was going to would be difficult, but I was determined to take the chance," said Bruce. "I knew all along it was going to be difficult, and it certainly was.

"When I see where the club is now, and the quality of players that are playing ... where they've done remarkably well is that they've put people in place to run the club, and bought well.

"It’s gone from strength to strength in the last 12 months. I’m pleased. I genuinely am pleased, because the city needs that, as a club it probably needs that, but it was a difficult time, that’s for sure."

Bruce joined Newcastle in the summer of 2019 following the departure of Rafa Benitez, and he guided the club, then owned by Mike Ashley, to 12th and 13th-placed finishes.

