The left-back has enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Magpies following a deadline day move as he has helped the club climb out of relegation danger and into top 10 contention heading into the final day.

Targett was made available to Newcastle after Villa signed French international Lucas Digne from Everton.

Following the end of Targett’s loan, Newcastle could sign the player for as little as £15million minus the £2million loan fee they have already paid Villa.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Aston Villa celebrates with Matt Target after their side's victory in the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road on December 14, 2021 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

While Gerrard would welcome Targett back to the club with open arms, the Villa boss also admitted that he would be powerless to stop the 26-year-old joining Newcastle on a permanent deal.

“He’s an Aston Villa player until different, so, if he comes back in here in pre-season and he’s available for us, great, because I’ve got two top full-backs,” Gerrard said via Birmingham World. “That’s a great position to be in as a manager.

“I think the decision is going to be Newcastle’s at the end of the day. I haven’t spoke to Eddie on it.

“I spoke to Eddie a while ago, saying how he was really happy with Matt and how he was playing but there’s been a lot of football that’s been played since.

“It seems like it’s been a positive loan for Matty, from a personal point of view. But, it you ask me, I’d welcome him back no problem because it’ll mean I’ll have two top left-backs!”

