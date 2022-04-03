After taking the lead through a Fabian Schar free-kick, The Magpies let the game get away from them with goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Heung-Min Son and Emerson Royal seeing the hosts 4-1 ahead just after the hour mark.
Substitute Steven Bergwijn then completed the rout late on to make it 5-1 as The Magpies suffered a third straight defeat.
Here are the player ratings from the the match…
