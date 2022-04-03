Joe Willock of Newcastle United is challenged by Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

'Still on holiday’ – Newcastle United player ratings from 5-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United suffered a 5-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 6:37 pm

After taking the lead through a Fabian Schar free-kick, The Magpies let the game get away from them with goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Heung-Min Son and Emerson Royal seeing the hosts 4-1 ahead just after the hour mark.

Substitute Steven Bergwijn then completed the rout late on to make it 5-1 as The Magpies suffered a third straight defeat.

Here are the player ratings from the the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 4

Got nowhere near any of the goals. Barely made a save otherwise.

2. Javier Manquillo - 3

Caught out of position on several occasions, losing his man for Spurs' second goal. Not enough quality on or off the ball.

3. Fabian Schar - 4

A fine free-kick gave Newcastle the lead in the first half but his poor pass led to Spurs taking the lead in the second.

4. Dan Burn - 3

Had a solid first half but lost his composure in the second along with Newcastle. Booked.

