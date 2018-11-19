Striker contemplating permanent Newcastle deal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Brazilian hotshot, Manchester Untied want £26m midfielder, Chelsea update - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

On loan Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has revealed he has thought about making his stay at West Bromwich Albion a permanent one. (BirminghamLive)

AC Milan have opened up talks with Chelsea over the potential signing of midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has made just three Premier League appearances so far this season. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, it is also claimed AC are weighing up a move for Gary Cahill as they are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United want to sign £26million-rated Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and are prepared to double his wages in a bid to lure him to Old Trafford. (Corriere dello)

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale has reportedly lost the faith of Real Madrid and is set to fall down the pecking order as the La Liga giants target a striker in January. (Sport)

West Ham United attacker Marko Arnautovic has refused to be drawn into speculation regarding his future after coming off the bench for Austria in their 2-1 win over Northern Ireland. (Metro)

Atletico Mineiro's Brazilian talent Bruno Roberto is reportedly wanted by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Mail)

Ex-Premier League players Ian Wright and Robbie Savage are supporting a 300-player revolt against Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor. (Mirror)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has been sensationally dropped by 11th-tier side Royton Town after a number of their other players returned from injury. (The Sun)