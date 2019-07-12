Striker named in Newcastle United's squad for China tour despite uncertain future
Joselu has been named in Newcastle United’s squad to tour China next week – despite facing an uncertain future.
The club announced the tour squad at 3am, with Sean Longstaff also named after the club slapped a £50million price tag on his head.
Newcastle are expected to announce Steve Bruce as boss in the next 24-48 hours.
There is interest from Alaves in Joselu but remains a Newcastle United player for now.
Florian Lejeune (knee ACL) and Rob Elliot (shoulder) will miss the trip due to injuries while Miguel Almirón, Christian Atsu and Henri Saivet have been given an extended break after international duty.
Jamaal Lascelles said: "We are traveling to China and it's going to be a great experience playing in a completely different country with different surroundings and environment. We are very thankful to be taking part."A big part of it will be gaining experience, seeing different situations at the same time. Winning games will put a marker down and set an example for what we are going to do during the new season."I do think every game we play, especially in pre-season, will push us toward a good start of the season. We will be looking to win the games.
Premier League Asia Trophy squad: Martin Dúbravka, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Ki Sung-yueng, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie, Yoshinori Muto, Isaac Hayden, Rolando Aarons, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, Joselu, Jack Colback, Jamie Sterry, Karl Darlow, Freddie Woodman, Nathan Harker, Achraf Lazaar, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Owen Bailey, Kelland Watts, Tom Allan.