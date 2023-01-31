Newcastle United’s current Premier League squad is valued at £422million - but who is ranked as their Most Valuable Player?

Newcastle currently sit in the Champions League spaces and hold genuine European ambitions this season.

After adding Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn to the squad last January, the signings of Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak have helped transform Eddie Howe’s side from relegation contenders to european hopefuls.

The Magpies are have again added to their squad this window and still have one of the most valuable squads in the Premier League.

But who is regarded as the Most Valuable Player in Newcastle United’s current squad?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the valuations of every member of Howe’s Newcastle United squad.

Valuations are given in Euros.

1 . Mark Gillespie Gillespie is valued at €300k by Transfermarkt. Photo: Pool Photo Sales

2 . Harrison Ashby Ashby is valued at €300k by Transfermarkt. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3 . Paul Dummett Dummett is valued at €1.2million by Transfermarkt. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

4 . Loris Karius Karius is valued at €1.5million by Transfermarkt. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales