Stunning market values of Newcastle United’s £436m squad and £209m transfer ‘targets’: photo gallery

Newcastle United’s current Premier League squad is valued at £436million - but who is ranked as their Most Valuable Player and how much are their reported summer targets worth?

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:52 BST

Newcastle currently sit just outside Champions League spaces and hold genuine european ambitions this season.

After adding Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn to the squad last January, the signings of Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak have helped transform Eddie Howe’s side from relegation contenders to european hopefuls.

The Magpies will add to their squad in the summer window, but who is regarded as their current Most Valuable Player and how have some of their reported summer targets been valued?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the valuations of every member of Howe’s Newcastle United squad and their summer ‘targets’.

Do any of these valuations surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Who is regarded as Newcastle United's 'Most Valuable Player'? And where do their transfer 'targets' rank?

1. Newcastle United

Who is regarded as Newcastle United's 'Most Valuable Player'? And where do their transfer 'targets' rank? Photo: OLI SCARFF

Gillespie is valued at £300k by Transfermarkt.

2. Mark Gillespie

Gillespie is valued at £300k by Transfermarkt. Photo: Gualter Fatia

Ashby is valued at £880k by Transfermarkt.

3. Harrison Ashby

Ashby is valued at £880k by Transfermarkt. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Dummett is valued at £1.06million by Transfermarkt.

4. Paul Dummett

Dummett is valued at £1.06million by Transfermarkt. Photo: Ian MacNicol

