Newcastle United sit third in the Premier League table heading into their final three matches of the season.

At one stage, Newcastle could almost taste Champions League football but after dropping points against Arsenal and Leeds United, Eddie Howe’s side face a nervous end to the campaign as they look to secure a top four finish. Manchester United are behind them on goal difference while Liverpool are also closing in.

Liverpool currently sit four points outside the top four but face Leicester City away on Monday night. A win for Liverpool means Newcastle would qualify for the Champions League should they pick up another two wins in their remaining three games.

A draw for Liverpool would likely mean just one more win for Newcastle providing they can maintain their superior goal difference. A defeat for Liverpool at the King Power Stadium means Newcastle could secure Champions League football as early as Thursday night, providing they beat Brighton & Hove Albion (7:30pm kick-off).

While Newcastle’s recent 2-0 defeat to Arsenal and 2-2 draw at Leeds has made things slightly more nervous for Eddie Howe’s side, their remaining matches at home to Brighton, Leicester City and away to Chelsea leave plenty to be optimistic about.

Newcastle’s two remaining matches at St James’ Park are evening kick-offs. Eddie Howe has taken charge of 11 matches under the lights as United boss and is yet to lose.

After drawing his first two, Howe has won each of his last nine evening matches at St James’ Park. While football is often unpredictable, Newcastle’s evening form certainly provides plenty of hope they can secure a top four finish.

Here’s a look at Newcastle’s previous evening kick-offs at St James’ Park under Eddie Howe...

1 . Newcastle United 1-1 Norwich City A crucial relegation battle match at St James' Park was Eddie Howe's first in the home dugout as his side looked to pick up a first win of the season. An early red card for Ciaran Clark made things more difficult but Newcastle were still able to take the lead from the penalty spot as Callum Wilson converted. The Magpies were denied three points by a late Teemu Pukki strike.

2 . Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United A promising performance at St James' Park saw Newcastle take the lead through Allan Saint-Maximin before substitute Edinson Cavani equalised for Manchester United.

3 . Newcastle United 3-1 Everton The night that marked the start of 'Kieran Trippier, over the wall'. The Magpies moved out of the relegation zone with an impressive comeback win over Everton after going behind to a Jamaal Lascelles own goal. A minute later, Mason Holgate put the ball into his own net to level things up before Ryan Fraser gave Newcastle a second half lead and Trippier wrapped up the win with a stunning late free-kick.

4 . Newcastle United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Chris Wood scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the second half as Newcastle moved another step closer to safety.