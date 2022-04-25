Newcastle United Under-23s saw their play-off hopes end with a 4-2 defeat to Southampton Under-23s at St James’s Park on Monday night - but how did the players fare?
16-year-old midfielder Tyler Dibling scored three carbon-copy goals from outside the box in the opening 45 minutes before Jimmy Jay Morgan made it 4-0 in the second half. Dylan Stephenson and Isaac Westendorf pulled goals back for the hosts in the closing stages to see the match end 4-2.
Here are our player ratings from the match...
1. Mark Gillespie - 5
Beaten four times by players almost half his age but could do little about any of them. Was subject to sarcastic cheers from the home crowd as he made his first save after 45 minutes.
2. Joe Oliver - 6
Put a good ball in for Allan late in the game but was otherwise quiet.
3. Josh Scott - 6
Tackled well down the left and was probably the pick of Newcastle’s players in the first half but was caught out for Southampton’s fourth.
4. Ellis Stanton - 6
Was inconsistent with his passing but showed a few neat touches. Booked.