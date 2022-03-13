The latest round of Premier League fixtures continues later today but there are also plenty of big stories making headlines away from the pitch.

Newcastle United look to keep their incredible run of form going but face a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge this afternoon to take on Chelsea.

The Magpies have not lost a Premier League game in 2022 but were beaten 3-0 by the Blues when they visited St James’ Park in October.

“I think everyone in our squad is in contention to play,” said United head coach Eddie Howe.

“We’ll let the dust settle from this game, and see how we are physically.

“There are some very tired bodies in the changing room, a bit of cramp in the squad with a couple of players as well.

“We’re going to have to be physically good against Chelsea, so we might have to rotate.

“We’ll see, and take it on an individual basis.”

A win for Newcastle would open up a 13 point gap on themselves and Burnley in 18th place, making the gap between them and the relegation zone even wider.

Looking upwards, three points could also seen them jump above Brighton Leicester and Crystal Palace into 11th place in the table and just one point off of breaking into the top half.

Away from the pitch, here are the transfer rumour stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Lukaku willing to take pay cut to leave Chelsea Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a return to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea (Calciomercato) Photo Sales

2. Barcelona and Juventus monitoring Chelsea situation Several clubs are looking to take advantage of Chelsea’s current situation Barcelona monitoring Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta (Mundo Deportivo) while Juventus want Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri (Tuttosport) Photo Sales

3. Man U could beat Spurs to Johnstone signing Manchester United could bring Sam Johnstone back to Old Trafford when his West Brom contract expires in the summer, beating Spurs and Southampton to the keeper’s signature (The Sun) Photo Sales

4. Red Devils enter Isak race Manchester United have entered the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak (The Star) Photo Sales