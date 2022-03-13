Newcastle United look to keep their incredible run of form going but face a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge this afternoon to take on Chelsea.
The Magpies have not lost a Premier League game in 2022 but were beaten 3-0 by the Blues when they visited St James’ Park in October.
“I think everyone in our squad is in contention to play,” said United head coach Eddie Howe.
“We’ll let the dust settle from this game, and see how we are physically.
“There are some very tired bodies in the changing room, a bit of cramp in the squad with a couple of players as well.
“We’re going to have to be physically good against Chelsea, so we might have to rotate.
“We’ll see, and take it on an individual basis.”
A win for Newcastle would open up a 13 point gap on themselves and Burnley in 18th place, making the gap between them and the relegation zone even wider.
Looking upwards, three points could also seen them jump above Brighton Leicester and Crystal Palace into 11th place in the table and just one point off of breaking into the top half.
Away from the pitch, here are the transfer rumour stories making the headlines on Sunday morning: