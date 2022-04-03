Newcastle United will be back in action today as they make the trip to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur.
The Magpies have a chance to move even further away from the relegation zone after Watford and Burnley both suffered defeats yesterday.
Ahead of the match, United gaffer Eddie Howe has issued an update on some of the injured stars from his squad including Kieran Tripper and Callum Wilson.
Speaking on Friday, he said: "Kieran today has a scan on his foot to see how that’s healed, so, hopefully, the scan goes well, and from this day, maybe we can push him quite quickly to get back. Hopefully, we get good news.
"With Callum, he’s slightly behind Kieran, but he's making good progress,
“He's back on the grass running, but I still think he’s got a little bit more time ahead.”
Howe was keen to stress that Wilson, the club’s six-goal leading scorer, hasn’t suffered a setback.
“It’s not necessarily a gloomy assessment, it more reflects the type of injury he’s had,” said Howe, who hopes to have Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka and Jonjo Shelvey available for Sunday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.
“It needs time. We need to stress the Achilles and the calf in the right way, because if we do it too fast, he’s going to reinjure himself, and if we go too slow, we’re going to run out of games this season.
Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning: