The Premier League returned this weekend following the international break while clubs are still making moves behind the scenes as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United will be back in action today as they make the trip to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies have a chance to move even further away from the relegation zone after Watford and Burnley both suffered defeats yesterday.

Ahead of the match, United gaffer Eddie Howe has issued an update on some of the injured stars from his squad including Kieran Tripper and Callum Wilson.

Speaking on Friday, he said: "Kieran today has a scan on his foot to see how that’s healed, so, hopefully, the scan goes well, and from this day, maybe we can push him quite quickly to get back. Hopefully, we get good news.

"With Callum, he’s slightly behind Kieran, but he's making good progress,

“He's back on the grass running, but I still think he’s got a little bit more time ahead.”

Howe was keen to stress that Wilson, the club’s six-goal leading scorer, hasn’t suffered a setback.

“It’s not necessarily a gloomy assessment, it more reflects the type of injury he’s had,” said Howe, who hopes to have Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka and Jonjo Shelvey available for Sunday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

“It needs time. We need to stress the Achilles and the calf in the right way, because if we do it too fast, he’s going to reinjure himself, and if we go too slow, we’re going to run out of games this season.

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Spurs reignite interest in Johnstone Tottenham are back in the hunt for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone but Newcastle, West Ham and Southamptom are all also keeping tabs on the England international (Mail on Sunday) Photo Sales

2. Real Madrid could move for Kante Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in discussing a deal for N’Golo Kante if the Chelsea midfielder becomes available this summer (AS) Photo Sales

3. Foxes consider ‘cashing in’ on Maddison Leicester City are considering whether to cash in on midfielder James Maddison this summer as they look to re-shape their squad (Mail on Sunday) Photo Sales

4. Origi closes in on Anfield exit Liverpool striker Divock Origi is close to agreeing a four-year contract with AC Milan (Calciomercato) Photo Sales