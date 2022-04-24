The Premier League season is fast approaching the final fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign as clubs begin their preparations for the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United may not have mathematically secured their safety from relegation but a 3-0 win away to Norwich City has seen them move up to ninth in the league table.

Joelinton starred with a brace in the victory as the Magpies move 15 points clear of 18th place Burnley, who face Wolves today and have and have two games in hand over Eddie Howe’s side ahead of that fixture.

Speaking after the win at Carrow Road, Howe said: “We knew it would be coming here. Norwich are a good team, and were motivated to do well today. We knew we had to see out the early stages of the game.

“We were very keen today to extend the good run we’re on, and not fall into any lull or falling of standards. That’s the most pleasing thing of the day, that we have come here and been very professional. We gave it our all to win a match. Some of the quality of our play, especially after we scored, was the highest level, and we scored some good goals.

“We’ve been playing under the pressure of trying to stay in the league, and we have got a lot of results playing resilient, organised football. Today, for the first time, the shackles came off a bit.”

"The confidence on the ball was high, and hopefully this is a glimpse of the future.”Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Foxes could make £30m move for Sangare Leicester City are lining up a £30m transfer bid for PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare (The Sun) Photo Sales

2. Villa boss monitoring Croatian defender Aston Villa are stepping up their plans to sign a new centre-back after Steven Gerrard watched Duje Caleta-Car in midweek (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. Red Devils could move for Eriksen Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has shown an interest in making Christian Eriksen one of his first signings (The Star - Sunday) Photo Sales

4. Hammers join bidding for Belotti West Ham have joined the bidding for Torino’s Italian international striker Andrea Belotti (Fichajes) Photo Sales