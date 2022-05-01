The Premier League weekend action comes thick and fast as the relegation battle takes centre stage today following significant results in the title race yesterday.

Newcastle United’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at St James’ Park saw the Reds move top of the league table for a few hours before Manchester City regained the leading position by seeing off Leeds United at Elland Road.

It also saw the Magpies drop one place to tenth as Brighton leapfrogged them after an impressive win away to Wolves.

Speaking after the match, United boss Eddie Howe said: “I don’t think we quite got going.

“I thought we made a bright start to the game, but we’re slightly disappointed with our own performance.

“Individually, I don’t think we hit our top levels, which meant collectively we didn’t quite hit the levels we have recently.

“We probably didn’t quite have that sustained pressure we were looking for.

“The second half was better without that big chance ever really coming.

“There were one or two bright sparks, but it’s slightly disappointing compared to our previous levels. I’ve seen progress from where we have been, but, on the other side, there’s a lot of work to do.”

Away from the action on the pitch there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs continue to prepare for the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Real to use Reguilon buyback clause Real Madrid will take up a €40m (£33.5m) buyback option to sign Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham (Todofichajes) Photo Sales

2. Palace close in on £15m Lens’ defender Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure for a fee of around £15m (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Wolves could sell Neves to fund spending Wolves are open to selling midfielder Ruben Neves, with the club looking to bring in strikers and midfielders to add to their squad (Sunday Times) Photo Sales

4. Blues sweat over Mount Chelsea fear Mason Mount could be lured away by Liverpool or Manchester City taking advantage of the club’s ownership crisis (The Sun) Photo Sales