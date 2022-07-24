The 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off in less than two weeks as Eddie Howe continues to prepare his side for the new campaign.

There is just one week left in July as the summer transfer window approaches its final month for English football clubs.

Leicester City are ‘demanding’ £50m for a Newcastle United target while Leeds United are keen to keep a hold of a fan favourite player amid links with a move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

Bayern Munich have made contact with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Brighton are set to move for a Manchester United full-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s move to Arsenal accelerated Manchester City’s pursuit of Marc Cucurella.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are said to be in ‘pole position’ to sign an Inter Milan defender while Arsenal are set to make a decision next week on the future of a player who is in talks with a Serie A club.

Elsewhere, Everton are reportedly ready to ‘cut their losses’ and get rid of a midfielder just six months after signing him from Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool’s transfer business appears to be done for the summer.

Finally, a PSG ace has said he wants to stay with the French side despite being linked with Chelsea and Manchester City this summer.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Dumfries heading for Old Trafford? Manchester United are in ‘pole position’ to sign Inter Milan and Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries (Calciomercato) Photo Sales

2. Liverpool’s business finished for summer Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not anticipating any more new signings this summer unless injuries or player sales force his hand in the summer market (Sky Sports) Photo Sales

3. Everton look to get rid of Alli Everton “are ready to cut their losses” and sell Dele Alli to avoid paying Tottenham Hotpsur any additional add-ons as part of the deal that saw him join the Toffees six months ago (The Sun) Photo Sales

4. Neymar wants to stay at PSG Neymar has played down reports of a potential summer departure from PSG by insisting that he wants to stay in the French capital after Chelsea and Manchester City were liked with the Brazilian (Daily Mail) Photo Sales