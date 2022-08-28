Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest round of English top flight football fixtures concludes today and the focus of clubs will turn entirely to the final few days of the summer transfer window.

It’s been a busy summer for Newcastle United so far and the Magpies could still have more business to do after their next match away to Wolves today.

Eddie Howe’s side are still unbeaten this season and could have the chance to move up to fourth in the table with a win that would take them to eight points.

Meanwhile, Wolves have yet to win a league game this season and sit 18th after one draw and two defeats.

Away from the action on the pitch, clubs across the country could be in for a busy few days of transfer action.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

Wolverhampton Wanderers are to step up negotiations over a £17million deal for 6ft 7ins Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have a verbal ‘agreement’ with Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham and he could even sign in January (Football Insider)

Pep Guardiola can go on a £100million shopping spree in January if anyone catches his eye at the Qatar World Cup (The Sun)

Aston Villa are swooping for experienced West Ham centre-half Craig Dawson to solve their defensive worries (The Sun)

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilón is close to sealing a loan move to Atletico Madrid after the Spanish side agreed to let Renan Lodi join Nottingham Forest (The Times)

Chelsea are looking to shift Ross Barkley before the transfer window shuts — and could even free the ex-England midfielder from his deal (The Sun)

The Rosario Central Board of Directors are determined to ask Brighton for more money after their initial £3m bid for 17-year old star Facundo Buonanotte (TyC Sports)

Martin Dubravka has told Newcastle that he wants to leave the club and join Manchester United (Sky Sports)