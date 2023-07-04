Club confirms deal for ‘really impressive’ Newcastle United & Manchester United transfer target
Newcastle United have missed out on a potential academy signing as Chris Rigg has signed a new deal with rivals Sunderland.
Rigg had been targeted by Newcastle after impressing for Sunderland’s academy sides and even breaking into the first-team set-up last season, making three FA Cup appearances. The midfielder, who turned 16 last month was free to join any club this summer but opted to remain at Sunderland, signing a two-year scholarship.
Manchester United were also credited with a serious interest in the Hebburn-born youngster, who is a boyhood Newcastle fan.
After securing the players last week, Sunderland officially announced its 2023-24 scholars on July 4, with Rigg named among them.
In addition to breaking into the Sunderland first-team at just 15, Rigg has also been capped by England at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 level.
After calling-up Rigg to the Sunderland first-team, manager Tony Mowbray said: “I watched him train today with the first team and do the game-prep, and I have to say he is really impressive.”
Newcastle will continue to monitor Rigg’s progress despite his new contract, with sporting director Dan Ashworth looking to improve the academy set-up on Tyneside.
Last season saw the Magpies sign several teenagers Alex Murphy, Reece Byrne, Charlie McArthur, Jude Smith, Jordan Hackett, Amadou Diallo and Garang Kuol. United’s first summer signing also saw 18-year-old Yankuba Minteh join from Odense for a reported £7million.
The club are looking to nurture young players into talented professionals ready for first-team football and save a lot of money on transfer fees in the process.