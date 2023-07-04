Rigg had been targeted by Newcastle after impressing for Sunderland’s academy sides and even breaking into the first-team set-up last season, making three FA Cup appearances. The midfielder, who turned 16 last month was free to join any club this summer but opted to remain at Sunderland, signing a two-year scholarship.

Manchester United were also credited with a serious interest in the Hebburn-born youngster, who is a boyhood Newcastle fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After securing the players last week, Sunderland officially announced its 2023-24 scholars on July 4, with Rigg named among them.

In addition to breaking into the Sunderland first-team at just 15, Rigg has also been capped by England at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 level.

After calling-up Rigg to the Sunderland first-team, manager Tony Mowbray said: “I watched him train today with the first team and do the game-prep, and I have to say he is really impressive.”

Newcastle will continue to monitor Rigg’s progress despite his new contract, with sporting director Dan Ashworth looking to improve the academy set-up on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season saw the Magpies sign several teenagers Alex Murphy, Reece Byrne, Charlie McArthur, Jude Smith, Jordan Hackett, Amadou Diallo and Garang Kuol. United’s first summer signing also saw 18-year-old Yankuba Minteh join from Odense for a reported £7million.