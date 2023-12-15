Sunderland v Newcastle United: The away allocation for the FA Cup third round clash at the Stadium of Light has been revealed.

Newcastle United will be backed by 6,000 away supporters in the FA Cup third round tie at the Stadium of Light on January 6.

It will be Newcastle's first match at Sunderland since 2015 as the club looks to end a 12-year wait for a Tyne-Wear derby win. The club has confirmed it has worked closely with Sunderland and relevant authorities to maximise the number of tickets available to away fans in the fixture.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

FA Cup rules would allow an away allocation of around 7,350 supporters for the match at the Stadium of Light but the close proximity and rivalry between the clubs and their supporters have reduced Newcastle's allocation accordingly based on Northumbria Police's safety conditions.

A Newcastle club statement read: "To support the safe transit of 6,000 away fans and to alleviate congestion on the region’s public transport network, Northumbria Police has imposed strict conditions that all visiting supporters attending the match must travel on a free return bus service between St. James’ Park and the Stadium of Light.

"This service will be organised and funded by Newcastle United. As part of Northumbria Police’s safety conditions, Newcastle United supporters who are successful in purchasing an away match ticket will only receive their valid match ticket from Newcastle United staff on board the official bus service after boarding at St. James’ Park on matchday.

Newcastle fans prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on April 5, 2015 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"Accordingly, supporters who are successful in purchasing a ticket will first receive a bus ticket (issued to the lead booker for grouped purchases). This will enable supporters to access the official bus service at St. James’ Park on the morning of the match.

"Bus tickets will include the ticket holder’s name, supporter number and a designated arrival time slot at St. James’ Park in preparation for departure. Match tickets will be distributed shortly after boarding.

"Without such conditions in place, the club’s allocation would have been capped by Northumbria Police at a significantly lower 2,500 seats. Newcastle United apologises for any inconvenience this mandated process may cause."

Newcastle will have away supporters based in the upper and lower tiers of the North Stand with around 720 seats in the Black Cats Bar hospitality area. Tickets are priced at £32 for adults, £29 for over-65s, £24 for under-22s and £14 for under-16s.