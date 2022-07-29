'Superb' midfielder steals the show in our Newcastle United player ratings from Atalanta clash

In a very loud St James’s Park, Newcastle took a first-half lead through Chris Wood who coolly converted a spot-kick following a foul on Elliot Anderson in the box.

Following this goal, the Magpies piled on the pressure on their visitors but just couldn’t find a second before the half-time whistle.

Newcastle continued to press after the break and had a few positive moments courtesy of Elliot Anderson but only forced Marco Sportiello into making a couple of saves.

The game fizzled out as the visitors pushed for an equaliser but in truth, Newcastle were rarely threatened at the back.

Here is our player ratings from the clash with Atalanta:

1. Nick Pope - 7 Had little to do but what he did have to do, he did it well and with minimal fuss.

2. Kieran Trippier - 6 Had an injury scare early on but put in a solid shift. A couple of loose passes can be forgiven in pre-season.

3. CB: Fabian Schar - 7 Dealt with everything Atalanta threw at him and put in an assured display on the ball.

4. Dan Burn - 8 Dealt very well with Duvan Zapata and restricted the Colombian to half-chances. Coped very well physically and reignited his partnership with Fabian Schar.