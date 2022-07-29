'Superb' midfielder steals the show in our Newcastle United player ratings from Atalanta clash

In a very loud St James’s Park, Newcastle took a first-half lead through Chris Wood who coolly converted a spot-kick following a foul on Elliot Anderson in the box.
Following this goal, the Magpies piled on the pressure on their visitors but just couldn’t find a second before the half-time whistle.
Newcastle continued to press after the break and had a few positive moments courtesy of Elliot Anderson but only forced Marco Sportiello into making a couple of saves.
The game fizzled out as the visitors pushed for an equaliser but in truth, Newcastle were rarely threatened at the back.
Here is our player ratings from the clash with Atalanta: