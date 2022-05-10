Eddie Howe’s side suffered a heavy defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, one that had huge ramifications at the top of the division.

The Premier League season concludes in less than two week’s time and there is still plenty to play for at both ends of the division.

The title race is still to be decided, there are European spots still to play for and the battle to avoid the drop looks like going right to the wire.

Premier League safety looks assured for Newcastle who will want to end the season on a high ahead of a potentially transformative summer window.

Here, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions and where Newcastle United will finish in the Premier League table when it comes to its conclusion on May 22.

1. Manchester City - Champions Manchester City took full advantage of Liverpool's slip-up on Saturday evening as they demolished Newcastle United 5-0 on Sunday to leave them clear favourites for the title. Chances of winning the Premier League = 86%.

2. Liverpool Hopes of a quadruple aren't over just yet, however, they have been severely dented by this weekend's results. Chances of winning the Premier League = 14%.

3. Chelsea The Blues threw away a two-goal lead against Wolves on Saturday as their league season looks like petering out. The FA Cup is their only chance of silverware this season. Chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 99%.

4. Arsenal The North London Derby takes place this week as both teams harbour great Champions League ambitions. The Gunners have been made favourites to take the last qualifying spot. Chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 77%.