Supercomputer names Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the season

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has been named in the 2021-22 Premier League team of the season, according to supercomputer data.

The Brazilian midfielder surpassed expectations during his first half-season on Tyneside following a £33.3million move from Lyon in January.

Despite having to be patient to make his first start for Newcastle, Guimaraes quickly won the affection of the Toon Army with five goals in 17 Premier League appearances.

His perfromances were so impressive that he has been drafted into the 2021-22 Premier League team of the season calculated by BetVictor’s supercomputer.

The team of the season calculation use ‘data scouting techniques’ to assess every Premier League player’s performance over the course of the 2021-22 campaign.

Every player has been given a ‘performance rating’ which is a score out of 100 as to how well they have performed when compared with other players in a similar position.

For example, a player scoring 50 out of 100 is performing at an average level compared to similarly positioned players. The higher the number, the better the player has performed - simple.

Only players who had played over 900 minutes of Premier League football last season have been included.

1. GK: Alisson (Liverpool) With a score of 81.25, the Liverpool goalkeeper came out on top in his position. Goalkeepers were ranked on shot-stopping performance, distribution, command of box, sweeper ability, and 1v1 ability.

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) With a score of 87.08, Alexander-Arnold was the highest rated player in the Premier League last season. The right-back ranked second in the league for expected assists while also leading the way for completed passes into the box with 2.65 per 90 minutes. His 8.42 progressive passes per 90 is second only to Liverpool teammate Thiago Alcántara.

3. CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City) The second highest rated centre-back in the Premier League with a score of 69.15. Dias is the best ranked centre-back in the Premier League for expected goals plus expected assists with a rate of 0.17 per 90 minutes. With a pass completion of 94.3%, he is the second most successful distributor in the league.

4. CB: Joel Matip (Liverpool) Often overlooked in the shadow of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip was the highest rated centre-back in the Premier League last season, according to the statistics with a score of 74.90. He ranks highly for progressive passes, passes into the final third, blocks, interceptions and tackles.