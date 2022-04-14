What is the supercomputer predicting for Newcastle United this season? (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Supercomputer predicts another dramatic shift in the Premier League relegation picture after pivotal results involving Newcastle United, Everton, Leeds United and Burnley

The ‘business end’ of the Premier League season is well and truly upon us, so what is being predicted for Eddie Howe’s side between now and its conclusion?

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:10 pm

Newcastle have won four-straight games at St James’s Park and are unbeaten at home in 2022.

Their win against Wolves on Friday night lifted Eddie Howe’s side ten points above the drop zone but on Sunday they face one of their ‘bogey’ teams.

Leicester have won every one of their last six visits to Tyneside and travel to the north east for what could be a season-defining game for the Magpies knowing that a win against the Foxes would all-but seal their Premier League survival.

Here, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions and how that rates Newcastle United’s chances of survival this season and how the Premier League table will look when it comes to its conclusion on May 22.

1. Manchester City - 1st

Predicted finish: 1st - predicted points: 91 (+64 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 64%

Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 2nd

Predicted finish: 2nd - predicted points: 89 (+68 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 36% - chances of finishing 2nd: 63%

Photo: John Powell

Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 3rd

Predicted finish: 3rd - predicted points: 79 (+50 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: >99% - chances of finishing 3rd: 94%

Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 4th

Predicted finish: 4th - predicted points: 69 (+23 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: 65% - chances of finishing 4th: 62%

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueLeeds UnitedEvertonBurnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 5