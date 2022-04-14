Newcastle have won four-straight games at St James’s Park and are unbeaten at home in 2022.

Their win against Wolves on Friday night lifted Eddie Howe’s side ten points above the drop zone but on Sunday they face one of their ‘bogey’ teams.

Leicester have won every one of their last six visits to Tyneside and travel to the north east for what could be a season-defining game for the Magpies knowing that a win against the Foxes would all-but seal their Premier League survival.

Here, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions and how that rates Newcastle United’s chances of survival this season and how the Premier League table will look when it comes to its conclusion on May 22.

1. Manchester City - 1st Predicted finish: 1st - predicted points: 91 (+64 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 64% Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 2nd Predicted finish: 2nd - predicted points: 89 (+68 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 36% - chances of finishing 2nd: 63% Photo: John Powell Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 3rd Predicted finish: 3rd - predicted points: 79 (+50 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: >99% - chances of finishing 3rd: 94% Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 4th Predicted finish: 4th - predicted points: 69 (+23 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: 65% - chances of finishing 4th: 62% Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales