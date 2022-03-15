Eddie Howe’s side may have fallen to a late defeat at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but other results involving teams around them mean they remain nine points clear of the relegation zone with just ten games left of the season.

Their unbeaten run was remarkable and dragged them from relegation certainties at the turn of the year to a side that should stay well clear of danger come May.

But what about the rest of their rivals? How have their chances of avoiding the drop changed this year?

Here, using the latest data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at how the 2021/22 Premier League table is forecast to finish and how each team rank compared to the fate predicted for them at the end of 2021:

Do any of these shock you? Follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know there:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Manchester City Predicted finish = 1st - Predicted points = 91 (+64 GD) - Current chances of winning Premier League = 67% - Chances of winning Premier League at end of 2021 = 77% Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Predicted finish = 2nd - Predicted points = 88 (+66 GD) - Current chances of winning Premier League = 33% - Chances of winning Premier League at end of 2021 = 19% Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Predicted finish = 3rd - Predicted points = 80 (+49 GD) - Current chances of winning Premier League = <1% - Current chances of qualifying for Champions League = >99% - Chances of qualifying for Champions League at end of 2021 = 92% - Chances of winning Premier League at end of 2021 = 4% Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Predicted finish = 4th - Predicted points = 70 (+18 GD) - Current chances of qualifying for Champions League = 70% - Chances of qualifying for Champions League at end of 2021 = 45% Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales