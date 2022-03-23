Defeats to Everton and Chelsea soured what was a very productive two months at Newcastle.

Their nine-game unbeaten run was cruelly ended at Stamford Bridge before a late Alex Iwobi goal secured three-points for the Toffees last time out.

The team have now jetted off to Dubai to enjoy a warm weather training camp and will come back aiming to seal their Premier League survival.

Eddie Howe’s side have just nine games of the season left to secure their Premier League status - with huge games against Norwich City and Burnley to come before the close of play on another top-flight season.

Here, we take a look at how the supercomputer, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, rates Newcastle United’s chances of survival this season and how the Premier League table will look when it comes to its conclusion on May 22.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Manchester City A title-race looks very much on this season and even though City have stumbled recently, they are being tipped to retain their crown. Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 91 (+64 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 62% Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Liverpool The Reds have made what seemed like a title procession into a race and even though they have won nine-straight league games, they are being predicted to fall just short this season. Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 89 (+68 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 38% Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Chelsea’s off-field problems are well known but they are being tipped to finish comfortably in third place. Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 80 (+48 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: <1% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: >99% Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Mikel Arteta’s side started the season slowly but their recent form has catapulted them into being favourites for the last Champions League space. Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 71 (+18 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 67% Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales