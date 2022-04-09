The win under the lights at St James’s Park mean Newcastle ended the evening ten points above the relegation zone having taken 34 points from their 31 games thus far.

Wood’s strike also ended a run of three defeats in a row for Eddie Howe’s side and banished any demons from their big defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend.

But how has this win affected their survival hopes? And how have other huge games involving teams below them impacted the whole relegation race?

Newcastle have just seven games of the season left to play and here, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions and how that rates Newcastle United’s chances of survival this season and how the Premier League table will look when it comes to its conclusion on May 22.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Manchester City - 1st Predicted finish: 1st - predicted points: 92 (+65 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 64% Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 2nd Predicted finish: 2nd - predicted points: 89 (+67 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 36% - chances of finishing 2nd: 64% Photo: John Powell Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 3rd Predicted finish: 3rd - predicted points: 77 (+43 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: 97% - chances of finishing 3rd: 85% Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Arsenal - 4th Predicted finish: 4th - predicted points: 69 (+14 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: 52% - chances of finishing 4th: 43% Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales