Eddie Howe’s side have secured their Premier League status, but that doesn’t mean they have nothing to play for between now and the season’s conclusion on May 22.

United defeated Arsenal on Monday night and face relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday in a season-defining game at Turf Moor.

Some great mid-season form from Newcastle means they have left relegation worries behind them and the team will be hoping to end the season on a high in Lancashire.

Their opponents, meanwhile, have plenty to play for and will undoubtedly be tough tests for Howe’s side.

But what is the supercomputer, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, predicting for Newcastle between now and the end of the season? And how does it forecast the race for the title, fourth place and the relegation battle to finish?

Here, we take a look at the supercomputer’s latest predictions of what the final 2021/22 table will look like:

1. Manchester City (Champions) Despite dropping points to West Ham on Sunday, the Citizens remain huge favourites to win their fourth Premier League title in five years. Chances of winning the Premier League = 82%

2. Liverpool Their quadruple hopes remain strong, but they do need a favour from Aston Villa on the final day of the season if they are to lift their second Premier League title. Chances of winning the Premier League = 18%

3. Chelsea Fresh from FA Cup disappointment, the Blues will be hoping they can finish their league season on a high ahead of what could be a new-era at Stamford Bridge. Chances of qualifying for the Champions League = confirmed

4. Tottenham Hotspur Spurs fired themselves into Champions League contention after defeating their local rivals on Thursday night before a hard-fought win against Burnley. The supercomputer believes they will just edge Arsenal in the race for fourth place. Chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 96%