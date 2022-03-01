Just a few weeks ago, many believed that it would be a four-horse race for survival between Norwich City, Watford, Burnley and Newcastle United.

However, both Burnley and Newcastle have enjoyed a recent upturn in results and have dragged themselves up the table, whilst Leeds United, Everton and Brentford have all been sucked into danger.

The business end of the season is nigh and because of postponements earlier in the season, games are coming thick-and-fast for a lot of sides and the picture at the top and bottom of the table could be altered greatly in the next few weeks.

Here, we take a look at how the supercomputer, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, predicts the 2021/22 Premier League table will look like and whether or not Eddie Howe’s side will have done enough to drag themselves out of relegation danger:

1. Manchester City: 91 points (+64GD) Defeat to Spurs means Manchester City’s title chances have reduced slightly, however, they are still viewed as heavy favourites to secure a third Premier League title in a row. The supercomputer gives them a 75% chance of winning the league. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Liverpool: 86 points (+66GD) Manchester City’s only title challengers are Liverpool who will be buoyed by Carabao Cup success at the weekend. The supercomputer gives them a 24% chance of displacing the leaders come May. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3. Chelsea: 77 points (+45GD) Chelsea are one of a few teams that the supercomputer doesn’t believe has much to play for this season. They’ve been given a <1% chance of winning the league but a 97% chance of securing Champions League football. The Blues seem destined for a third-place finish this season. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Arsenal: 68 points (+17GD) Mikel Arteta’s side are being tipped for a return to the Champions League this season and with three wins on the spin, it’s hard to bet against them doing just that this season. The supercomputer has given them a 61% chance of qualifying for Europe’s top club competition. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales