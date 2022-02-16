Newcastle United players line up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Their 1-0 win over Aston Villa was not as free-flowing as their previous victory over Everton, however, the three-points were just as welcome on Tyneside as they had been five days earlier.

Helped by favourable results elsewhere, Newcastle extended the gap between themselves and Norwich City to four points and the outlook for the rest of the season looks a lot rosier than it did just a few weeks ago.

But do the numbers and projections for the rest of the season back this up? Are the data experts predicting Premier League safety for Howe’s side this season?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Predicted points: 93 (+68 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: >99% - Probability of winning Premier League: 86%

Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is how the supercomputer is predicting the rest of the Premier League season will look like and who may or may not be celebrating when the season is complete:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Predicted points: 85 (+62 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: >99% - Probability of winning Premier League: 14% - Probability of finishing 2nd: 75%

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Predicted points: 76 (+45 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 97% - Probability of winning Premier League: <1% - Probability of finishing 3rd: 74%

Predicted points: 66 (+16 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 52% - Probability of winning Premier League: <1% - Probability of finishing 4th: 41%

Predicted points: 62 (+10 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 22% - Probability of winning Premier League: <1% - Probability of finishing 5th: 36%

Predicted points: 60 (+1 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 14% - Probability of winning Premier League: <1% - Probability of finishing 6th: 17%

Predicted points: 58 (+10 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 8% - Probability of winning Premier League: <1% - Probability of finishing 7th: 19%

Predicted points: 57 (+2 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 5% - Probability of winning Premier League: <1% - Probability of finishing 8th: 17%

Predicted points: 53 (+1 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 2% - Probability of winning Premier League: <1% - Probability of finishing 9th: 17%

Predicted points: 50 (-4 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: <1% - Probability of relegation: <1% - Probability of finishing 10th: 15%

Predicted points: 47 (-9 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: <1% - Probability of relegation: <1% - Probability of finishing 11th: 16%

Predicted points: 47 (-6 GD) - Probability of relegation: 1% - Probability of finishing 12th: 15%

Predicted points: 44 (-5 GD) - Probability of relegation: 3% - Probability of finishing 13th: 16%

Predicted points: 40 (-17 GD) - Probability of relegation: 11% - Probability of finishing 14th: 16%

Predicted points: 40 (-17 GD) - Probability of relegation: 14% - Probability of finishing 15th: 15%

Predicted points: 39 (-27 GD) - Probability of relegation: 15% - Probability of finishing 16th: 17%

Predicted points: 35 (-29 GD) - Probability of relegation: 37% - Probability of finishing 17th: 21%

Predicted points: 33 (-19 GD) - Probability of relegation: 50% - Probability of finishing 18th: 20%

Predicted points: 28 (-32 GD) - Probability of relegation: 81% - Probability of finishing 19th: 30%