Newcastle United will be hoping to pull further away from the relegation places with a positive result against Brighton on Saturday.
The Magpies are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches, and sit four points clear of danger.
By contrast, Brighton are on a run of three straight defeats, and have hit something of a slump after a hugely promising start to their top flight campaign.
But how will Newcastle get on against them this weekend?
We’ve taken a look at the latest predictions from stats gurus FiveThirtyEight to find out...