Eddie Howe’s men will be looking to put some more distance between themselves and the drop zone this weekend.

Newcastle United will be hoping to pull further away from the relegation places with a positive result against Brighton on Saturday.

The Magpies are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches, and sit four points clear of danger.

By contrast, Brighton are on a run of three straight defeats, and have hit something of a slump after a hugely promising start to their top flight campaign.

But how will Newcastle get on against them this weekend?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predictions from stats gurus FiveThirtyEight to find out...

