An own-goal from Mason Holgate followed up by strikes from Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier was enough to defeat the Toffees on Tuesday night, securing back-to-back Premier League victories for Eddie Howe’s side in the process.

These two victories have dramatically improved spirits on Tyneside ahead of a crucial period as we creep towards the end of the 2021/22 season.

Newcastle face Aston Villa on Sunday before trips to the capital to play West Ham and Brentford.

The next three games could be crucial in their survival bid, but what is being predicted for Newcastle United this season, and what does the supercomputer from FiveThirtyEight project for the rest of the Premier League?

Have a read of what is being forecast below and follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Manchester City - 92 points Three titles in a row is being predicted for Pep Guardiola's side. They're predicted to finish the season with 92 points and a goal difference of +64. They've been given an 83% chance of lifting the Premier League trophy come May.

2. Liverpool - 84 points The only other credible title-challengers are Liverpool. However, the supercomputer is predicting the Reds to finish on 84 points, eight points behind City. They've been given a 16% chance of ending Manchester City's reign as champions.

3. Chelsea - 76 points Thomas Tuchel's side seem destined to finish in third-place this season. Despite an early title challenge, Chelsea have stumbled recently but they have been given a 70% chance of finishing third this season.

4. Arsenal - 64 points The Gunners may be predicted to finish fourth this campaign, however, the supercomputer rates their chances of securing Champions League football at just 40%, showing how tight the race for fourth could be this season.