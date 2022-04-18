Eddie Howe’s side now sit 12 points clear of the relegation zone and look like they have done enough to secure their survival this season.

And whilst this weekend saw a reduced fixture list because of FA Cup action, there were still plenty of eye-catching results on show.

The battle to finish in the top four is just as tight as the race for survival at the other end of the table.

But what can we expect from the rest of the campaign and have Newcastle done enough to be playing top-flight football again next season?

Here, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions and how that rates Newcastle United’s chances of survival this season and how the Premier League table will look when it comes to its conclusion on May 22.

1. Manchester City - 1st Predicted finish: 1st - predicted points: 91 (+65 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 65%

2. Liverpool - 2nd Predicted finish: 2nd - predicted points: 89 (+68 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 35% - chances of finishing 2nd: 64%

3. Chelsea - 3rd Predicted finish: 3rd - predicted points: 79 (+50 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: >99% - chances of finishing 3rd: 97%

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 4th Predicted finish: 4th - predicted points: 67 (+21 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: 64% - chances of finishing 4th: 63%