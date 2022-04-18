How has Newcastle United's win over Leicester City impacted their survival hopes? (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Supercomputer predicts relegation fates of Newcastle United, Everton and Leeds United while Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in tight battle for fourth place

Bruno Guimaraes’ late winner against Leicester City secured Newcastle back-to-back wins and has dramatically altered the relegation picture as a result.

By Joe Buck
Monday, 18th April 2022, 10:36 am

Eddie Howe’s side now sit 12 points clear of the relegation zone and look like they have done enough to secure their survival this season.

And whilst this weekend saw a reduced fixture list because of FA Cup action, there were still plenty of eye-catching results on show.

The battle to finish in the top four is just as tight as the race for survival at the other end of the table.

But what can we expect from the rest of the campaign and have Newcastle done enough to be playing top-flight football again next season?

Here, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions and how that rates Newcastle United’s chances of survival this season and how the Premier League table will look when it comes to its conclusion on May 22.

1. Manchester City - 1st

Predicted finish: 1st - predicted points: 91 (+65 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 65%

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 2nd

Predicted finish: 2nd - predicted points: 89 (+68 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 35% - chances of finishing 2nd: 64%

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 3rd

Predicted finish: 3rd - predicted points: 79 (+50 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: >99% - chances of finishing 3rd: 97%

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 4th

Predicted finish: 4th - predicted points: 67 (+21 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: 64% - chances of finishing 4th: 63%

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
Manchester UnitedLeeds UnitedTottenham HotspurArsenal
Next Page
Page 1 of 5