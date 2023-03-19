This is what the supercomputer believes is in store for Newcastle United this season.

Eddie Howe’s side secured a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Friday night courtesy of a brace from Alexander Isak.

The win over Forest kept the Magpies in 5th place in the Premier League and aided their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in almost two decades.

With an international break on the horizon, Newcastle now have two weeks to recuperate before a huge clash with Manchester United at the beginning of April - a game that could prove vital in their hunt for Champions League football.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions courtesy of FiveThirtyEight to see where Newcastle United have been predicted to finish in the 2022/23 Premier League table.

Where do you think Newcastle will finish this season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . 20) Southampton Predicted finish = 20th, predicted points = 33 (-29 GD), chances of relegation = 67% Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2 . 19) Nottingham Forest Predicted finish = 19th, predicted points = 35 (-38 GD), chances of relegation = 57% Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3 . 18) AFC Bournemouth Predicted finish = 18th, predicted points = 35 (-36 GD), chances of relegation = 54% Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales

4 . 17) Everton Predicted finish = 17th, predicted points = 36 (-24 GD), chances of relegation = 40% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales