News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
19 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
23 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
23 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
23 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
This is what the supercomputer believes is in store for Newcastle United this season (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
This is what the supercomputer believes is in store for Newcastle United this season (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
This is what the supercomputer believes is in store for Newcastle United this season (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Supercomputer predicts stunning Newcastle United, Leeds, Everton and Arsenal Premier League finishes

This is what the supercomputer believes is in store for Newcastle United this season.

By Joe Buck
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

Eddie Howe’s side secured a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Friday night courtesy of a brace from Alexander Isak.

The win over Forest kept the Magpies in 5th place in the Premier League and aided their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in almost two decades.

With an international break on the horizon, Newcastle now have two weeks to recuperate before a huge clash with Manchester United at the beginning of April - a game that could prove vital in their hunt for Champions League football.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions courtesy of FiveThirtyEight to see where Newcastle United have been predicted to finish in the 2022/23 Premier League table.

Where do you think Newcastle will finish this season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Predicted finish = 20th, predicted points = 33 (-29 GD), chances of relegation = 67%

1. 20) Southampton

Predicted finish = 20th, predicted points = 33 (-29 GD), chances of relegation = 67% Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Predicted finish = 19th, predicted points = 35 (-38 GD), chances of relegation = 57%

2. 19) Nottingham Forest

Predicted finish = 19th, predicted points = 35 (-38 GD), chances of relegation = 57% Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Predicted finish = 18th, predicted points = 35 (-36 GD), chances of relegation = 54%

3. 18) AFC Bournemouth

Predicted finish = 18th, predicted points = 35 (-36 GD), chances of relegation = 54% Photo: Luke Walker

Photo Sales
Predicted finish = 17th, predicted points = 36 (-24 GD), chances of relegation = 40%

4. 17) Everton

Predicted finish = 17th, predicted points = 36 (-24 GD), chances of relegation = 40% Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
LeedsEvertonNottingham ForestChampions LeagueEddie HoweManchester United