The supercomputer believes Newcastle United will be in the middle of a stunning battle for the Champions League this season (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Supercomputer predicts stunning Newcastle United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea Champions League battle

This is what the supercomputer believes is in store for Newcastle United this season.

By Joe Buck
Published 13th Mar 2023, 12:44 GMT

Newcastle United returned to winning ways this weekend when they defeated Wolves 3-0 at St James’ Park.

Goals from Alexander Isak and a late deflected Miguel Almiron effort gave Newcastle just their second league win of the calendar year and moved them into 5th place in the table, leapfrogging Liverpool in the process.

Their stunning early season form has put them right in the mix for a European place this season, but will the Magpies be able to sustain their push for a return to continental competition?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions courtesy of FiveThirtyEight to see where Newcastle United have been predicted to finish in the 2022/23 Premier League table.

Where do you think Newcastle will finish this season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Predicted finish = 20th, predicted points = 34 (-28 GD), chances of relegation = 59%

1. 20) Southampton

Predicted finish = 20th, predicted points = 34 (-28 GD), chances of relegation = 59%

Predicted finish = 19th, predicted points = 36 (-37 GD), chances of relegation = 50%

2. 19) Nottingham Forest

Predicted finish = 19th, predicted points = 36 (-37 GD), chances of relegation = 50%

Predicted finish = 18th, predicted points = 36 (-33 GD), chances of relegation = 46%

3. 18) AFC Bournemouth

Predicted finish = 18th, predicted points = 36 (-33 GD), chances of relegation = 46%

Predicted finish = 17th, predicted points = 36 (-25 GD), chances of relegation = 47%

4. 17) Everton

Predicted finish = 17th, predicted points = 36 (-25 GD), chances of relegation = 47%

