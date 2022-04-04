Newcastle remain nine points above the relegation zone despite defeat at the weekend, however, the manner of the loss will be a worry.

The Magpies surrendered a 1-0 lead and were taken apart by a good Spurs attack, spearheaded by Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

They will hope to overcome this disappointment soon though and with just eight games left of the season, Newcastle can’t afford to have too many off-days like we saw in the capital on Sunday.

But what has this defeat, which made it three Premier League defeats in a row for United, done to their chances of beating the drop this season?

Here, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions and how that rates Newcastle United’s chances of survival this season and how the Premier League table will look when it comes to its conclusion on May 22.

1. Manchester City - 1st Predicted finish: 1st - predicted points: 92 (+65 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 65% Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 2nd Predicted finish: 2nd - predicted points: 89 (+67 GD) - chances of winning Premier League: 35% - chances of finishing 2nd: 65% Photo: John Powell Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 3rd Predicted finish: 3rd - predicted points: 77 (+43 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: 96% - chances of finishing 3rd: 77% Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Arsenal - 4th Predicted finish: 4th - predicted points: 71 (+18 GD) - chances of qualifying for Champions League: 66% - chances of finishing 4th: 48% Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales