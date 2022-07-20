The 2022-23 Premier League season is sure to be one like no other - but how will it all unfold for Newcastle United and Co?

The likes of Newcastle, Leeds United and Aston Villa have all been active in the transfer market so far as they look to build on last season’s finishes.

With the transfer window still open until September 1st, some sides still have the chance to become significantly stronger, or weaker ahead of the new season.

A mid-season break for the World Cup provides an added twist to the campaign, and there’s no real way of knowing how it will all turn out come May.

Few would have predicted that a Newcastle side who had won just one of their opening 20 league matches last season would go on to win 12 of their final 18 games to finish 11th in the table.

But data experts at FiveThirtyEight have done the calculations in an attempt to provide a supercomputer prediction of the final Premier League standings before a ball has even been kicked.

1. Manchester City - 85 points, +55 GD The Premier League champions are the team to beat this coming season and the supercomputer expects Pep Guardiola's side to clinch the title once again with a 46% chance of finishing 1st.

2. Liverpool - 80 points, +46 GD Once again, Liverpool have been tipped to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the title. They have been given a 30% chance of winning the Premier League and an 83% chance of finishing in the top four.

3. Chelsea - 72 points, +30 GD Two fewer points but the same position for Chelsea has been predicted by the supercomputer. They have even been given an outside chance of winning the title at 11%.

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 66 points, +21 GD Spurs are predicted to have another solid season under Antonio Conte. Champions League qualification is on the menu once again and they have even been handed a 5% chance of winning the Premier League outright.