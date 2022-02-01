Victory against Leeds United reignited belief on Tyneside that they may be able to defy the odds and remain a Premier League team next season.

And with three arrivals joining the club in the last 48-hours of the window, hopes have been raised even further that survival can be ensured this season.

However, coming up in February, Newcastle face crucial fixtures against Everton, Aston Villa and Brentford, all games that they will be targeting points from.

There’s also the cloud of Burnley’s well-publicised games-in-hand over the Magpies and although it’s too early to say survival is ‘out of their hands’, they will be hoping for a few favours from other Premier League teams.

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Premier League season will unfold:

1. Manchester City - 92 points Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to make it three titles in a row this season and have been given an 82% chance of lifting the trophy once again. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 84 points The supercomputer is predicting that only one side will be able to mount a serious challenge to Manchester City this season - Liverpool. The Reds have only been given a 17% chance of winning their second Premier League title however. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 76 points Thomas Tuchel’s side started the season in great form and looked like genuine title contenders, however, their form has dipped recently and they may have to settle for just Champions League qualification this campaign. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 65 points The appointment of Antonio Conte was a real coup for Spurs and although they are yet to set the world alight, the supercomputer is predicting them to qualify for the Champions League once again. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales