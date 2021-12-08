The Magpies are hoping to do something no side has ever done before in the Premier League and stay up having failed to win any of their opening 14 games.

That first win finally came at the 15th attempted against Burnley as Callum Wilson’s 40th minute strike proved to be the difference between the sides.

Although the win lifted Eddie Howe’s side off the bottom of the table, they remain 19th and three points from safety with 23 top-flight matches remaining.

Following the weekend’s results, we’ve compiled data from FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer, which has predicted the final 2021-22 Premier League standings using a range of statistical calculations, form guides and data analysis.

Here is the supercomputer prediction after 15 league matches…

1. Manchester City - 88 points, +58 GD Pep Guardiola's side have been tipped to retain the Premier League title. The data experts estimate they have a 49% chance of winning the title and over a 99% chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 86 points, +68 GD Liverpool are predicted to just miss out on the title by two points. According to the supercomputer, they have a 40% chance of winning the title and a 99%+ chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 79 points, +48 GD The European Champions are looking to claim their first league title in five years but have been predicted to finish third this season. The data experts estimate they still have an 11% chance of finishing top while their chances of Champions League qualification are 94%. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. West Ham - 63 points, +16 GD The Hammers are on course for their best ever Premier League season and have been tipped to secure Champions League qualification for the first time. Their chances of a top four finish are 38%. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales