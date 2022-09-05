News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This is what the supercomputer is predicting for the Premier League table following VAR controversy at the weekend (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Supercomputer predicts where Newcastle United, Leeds, West Ham & Co will finish following Premier League VAR controversies

VAR dominated the headlines in the Premier League this weekend.

By Joe Buck
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:12 am

Newcastle United were denied a winner in their game with Crystal Palace after VAR judged that Joe Willock had fouled Vincente Guaita.

Subsequently, the PGMOL have ‘effectively accepted’ that the wrong call was made to disallow Willock’s goal and thus deny the Magpies all three points - a win that would have lifted them into the top-half of the Premier League.

It was a tough afternoon for Eddie Howe’s side and although VAR denied them a second-half goal, they will rue their inability to break down a resilient Palace back-line.

It has been a very positive start to the season for Newcastle, however, they haven’t won a league game since their opening day victory over Nottingham Forest.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see how the 2022/23 Premier League table could finish.

1. 1) Manchester City

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+61 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 60% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 95%

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

2. 2) Liverpool

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 76 (+46 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 19% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 78%

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales

3. 3) Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 69 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 53%

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales

4. 4) Arsenal

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 51%

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueVARLeedsJoe Willock
Next Page
Page 1 of 5