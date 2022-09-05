Newcastle United were denied a winner in their game with Crystal Palace after VAR judged that Joe Willock had fouled Vincente Guaita.

Subsequently, the PGMOL have ‘effectively accepted’ that the wrong call was made to disallow Willock’s goal and thus deny the Magpies all three points - a win that would have lifted them into the top-half of the Premier League.

It was a tough afternoon for Eddie Howe’s side and although VAR denied them a second-half goal, they will rue their inability to break down a resilient Palace back-line.

It has been a very positive start to the season for Newcastle, however, they haven’t won a league game since their opening day victory over Nottingham Forest.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see how the 2022/23 Premier League table could finish.

1) Manchester City Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+61 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 60% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 95%

2) Liverpool Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 76 (+46 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 19% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 78%

3) Tottenham Hotspur Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 69 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 53%

4) Arsenal Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 51%