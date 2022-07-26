Howe must choose his pairing in central defence, and it’s seemingly a case of who will partner summer signing Sven Botman.
Botman, signed from Lille for £35million, is left-footed, but he can also play on the right, and fans have been speculation on whether he’ll play with right-footed Fabian Schar – or left-footed Dan Burn.
Read More
Botman’s preference, not surprisingly, is to play on the left, though he’s happy to play on the right.
“Well, I like the left side more,” said the 22-year-old. “I actually played for three or four years not on the right side, so it will be a little bit uncomfortable (to play on the right).
"The game (against 1860 Munich in pre-season), I was looking left, right. It was a little bit strange.
"People think the centre-back left or right is totally the same position, but totally different. It’s the same with left-back or right-back. It’s not the same. I prefer the left, but I will play where the coach needs me.”
Botman – who spoke to the Gazette at length about his move to United – quickly settled into squad during this month’s tour of Austria.
Asked about his first experiences as a United player, he said: “Nice, really good. The first few days, I was new to everything, so I had to adapt a lot of things, but this kind of camp (Austria) has quickened up the process.”