Newcastle United v Fulham: Sven Botman is back in the squad following an injury blow with Anthony Gordon set to start.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman is back in the squad for Saturday's match against Fulham at St James' Park.

The 23-year-old was spotted walking into St James' Park and will be named in Eddie Howe's matchday squad for the first time in almost three months. Botman has missed 17 games with a knee injury with his last appearance coming in the 8-0 win at Sheffield United in which he scored.

Anthony Gordon is also at St James' Park following a slight concern regarding his hamstring after Wednesday night's 2-1 defeat against AC Milan. Gordon is set to start on the left wing once again with Botman likely to be on the bench.

Newcastle will be looking to end a run of three straight defeats and bounce back from their Wednesday night Champions League exit against AC Milan. Fulham, meanwhile, have won their last two Premier League matches 5-0.

And Botman's return comes as a welcome boost for The Magpies amid a serious injury crisis. Howe has welcomed Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn back from injury over the past week but it has also been revealed Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes have suffered setbacks that will rule them out until January at the earliest.

Here is the Newcastle United line-up to face Fulham at St James' Park...

