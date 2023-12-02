News you can trust since 1849
Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock: 12 Newcastle United players out v Man Utd & return dates

Newcastle United are without 12 first-team players for the Premier League match against Manchester United at St James' Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 19:41 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 19:52 GMT

Newcastle United have 12 players out against Manchester United with Eddie Howe naming an unchanged side for the third straight match.

Eddie Howe's side will be hoping to bounce back from late Champions League heartbreak at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night as they conceded a controversial 98th minute penalty to draw 1-1. The Magpies were without 14 first-team players for the match at Parc des Princes but now have Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie back on the bench.

On the pitch, Nick Pope remains in goal with a back four of Kieran TrippierJamaal LascellesFabian Schar and Tino Livramento. Lewis Miley keeps his place in The Magpies' midfield for his fourth consecutive start with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton also part of the midfield three.

Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon will be either side of Alexander Isak in attack. On the bench Lewis Hall is also back after missing the 4-1 win over Chelsea last time out in the Premier League. Goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius are on the bench along with youngsters Amadou Diallo, Alex Murphy and Ben Parkinson named.

Newcastle United line-up v Manchester United: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Murphy, Parkinson

Here are Newcastle United's unavailable players for the match...

Gillespie isn't part of the squad with two goalkeepers already named on the bench.

1. Mark Gillespie (tactical)

Sean Longstaff completed the match at Bournemouth despite falling awkwardly on his ankle. He has now missed the last two matches and is unlikely to feature against Manchester United with the injury worse than initially expected. Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 10/12

2. Sean Longstaff (ankle)

Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12

3. Joe Willock

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for a number of months. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12

4. Harvey Barnes (foot)

