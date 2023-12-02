Newcastle United are without 12 first-team players for the Premier League match against Manchester United at St James' Park.

Newcastle United have 12 players out against Manchester United with Eddie Howe naming an unchanged side for the third straight match.

Eddie Howe's side will be hoping to bounce back from late Champions League heartbreak at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night as they conceded a controversial 98th minute penalty to draw 1-1. The Magpies were without 14 first-team players for the match at Parc des Princes but now have Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie back on the bench.

On the pitch, Nick Pope remains in goal with a back four of Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Tino Livramento. Lewis Miley keeps his place in The Magpies' midfield for his fourth consecutive start with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton also part of the midfield three.

Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon will be either side of Alexander Isak in attack. On the bench Lewis Hall is also back after missing the 4-1 win over Chelsea last time out in the Premier League. Goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius are on the bench along with youngsters Amadou Diallo, Alex Murphy and Ben Parkinson named.

Newcastle United line-up v Manchester United: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Murphy, Parkinson

Here are Newcastle United's unavailable players for the match...

1 . Mark Gillespie (tactical) Gillespie isn't part of the squad with two goalkeepers already named on the bench.

2 . Sean Longstaff (ankle) Sean Longstaff completed the match at Bournemouth despite falling awkwardly on his ankle. He has now missed the last two matches and is unlikely to feature against Manchester United with the injury worse than initially expected. Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 10/12

3 . Joe Willock Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a 'massive blow' before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12