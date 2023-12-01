Newcastle United host Manchester United in the Premier League this Saturday (8pm kick-off) - here is how Eddie Howe's squad is shaping up.

The Magpies aren't expected to welcome any players back from injury this weekend with no fresh injuries reported since the 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. Joe Willock's Achilles injury isn't as bad as first feared while Sean Longstaff's ankle issue has now ruled him out for three matches despite playing on at AFC Bournemouth before the international break.

Newcastle will welcome Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth back to the matchday squad this week after they missed the PSG match due to not being named in the club's Champions League squad. Mark Gillespie and Javier Manquillo also weren't named in the Champions League squad but are unlikely to be named on the bench this weekend.

But Howe's side still have several long-term injury issues that they will be hoping clear up over the next month. Saturday's match is the club's third in seven days and marks the start of a busy month in which they play nine times up until New Year's Day.

Newcastle head into the game looking to achieve a third straight win against Man United for the first time ever. The Magpies beat The Red Devils 2-0 at St James' Park last season before winning 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup last month.

Here is Newcastle United's injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Sean Longstaff (ankle) Sean Longstaff completed the match at Bournemouth despite falling awkwardly on his ankle. He has now missed the last two matches and is unlikely to feature against Manchester United with the injury worse than initially expected. Expected return: Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 10/12

2 . Joe Willock Willock has reaggravated an achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea at the weekend. Howe described the setback as a 'massive blow' before later stating it is not a 'long-term' issue. That could see the midfielder back in action before Christmas. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 19/12

3 . Harvey Barnes (foot) Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the 'unusual' injury didn't require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for a number of months. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (H) - 26/12