Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock: Newcastle United injuries & return dates as duo return v Man Utd
Newcastle United injuries: Here's the latest on Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson and Co ahead of Saturday's match against Manchester United.
Newcastle United host Manchester United in the Premier League this Saturday (8pm kick-off) - here is how Eddie Howe's squad is shaping up.
The Magpies aren't expected to welcome any players back from injury this weekend with no fresh injuries reported since the 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. Joe Willock's Achilles injury isn't as bad as first feared while Sean Longstaff's ankle issue has now ruled him out for three matches despite playing on at AFC Bournemouth before the international break.
Newcastle will welcome Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth back to the matchday squad this week after they missed the PSG match due to not being named in the club's Champions League squad. Mark Gillespie and Javier Manquillo also weren't named in the Champions League squad but are unlikely to be named on the bench this weekend.
But Howe's side still have several long-term injury issues that they will be hoping clear up over the next month. Saturday's match is the club's third in seven days and marks the start of a busy month in which they play nine times up until New Year's Day.
Newcastle head into the game looking to achieve a third straight win against Man United for the first time ever. The Magpies beat The Red Devils 2-0 at St James' Park last season before winning 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup last month.
Here is Newcastle United's injury list and expected return dates...