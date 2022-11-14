Newcastle United head into the World Cup break sitting third in the Premier League table and hopeful that several injury concerns will clear up by the time they return to competitive action.
Newcastle ended the opening 15 games with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at St James’s Park to consolidate their position in the Premier League’s top three heading into a five week break without a competitive match.
Eddie Howe’s side will be heading to Saudi Arabia for some warm-weather training next month while also hosting Rayo Vallecano at St James’ Park the on December 17.
And on the week commencing December 19, Newcastle will host AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.
Here is Newcastle’s current injury list heading into the World Cup break along with the player’s estimated return dates...
1. Sven Botman - ankle
Botman was withdrawn in the closing stages of the win over Chelsea with an ankle issue. What Howe said: “Sven, it seemed like he injured his ankle. We hope it’s not serious.” Estimated return date: 08/12 - Al-Hilal (A)
2. Matt Ritchie - calf
Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training back in September and just fell short of returning before the World Cup break. What Howe said: “Matt has picked up a calf problem, we don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup, but he’s doing well.” Estimated return date: 08/12 - Al-Hilal (A)
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Paul Dummett - calf
Dummett’s involvement has also been minimal so far this season with an appearance in the Carabao Cup in August his only game time so far this season. The defender has recently suffered another injury issue to his calf and will be fighting to get back fit in time for the return to competitive action. What Howe said: “Paul Dummett picked up a calf problem, so he’s working his way back to fitness.” Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H)
Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Alexander Isak - thigh
Alexander Isak picked up a thigh injury while away with Sweden on international duty back in September and hasn’t featured for Newcastle since. He is expected to return after the World Cup break. What Howe said: “I think he had a scan the other day on his injury, and it looks good. It looks like it’s healed. Now the process starts of building him up, making sure that he’s robust enough to come through training.” Estimated return date: 17/12 - Rayo Vallecano (H)
Photo: George Wood