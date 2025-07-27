Newcastle United suffer major injury scare - key man forced off v Arsenal

Getty Images

Newcastle United injury news: Sven Botman suffered an injury during Newcastle United’s defeat to Arsenal in Singapore.

Newcastle United fell to a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal at the Singapore National Stadium in their first of three pre-season friendly matches in Asia. Eddie Howe’s side took a very early lead through Anthony Elanga as he netted his first goal in the black and white.

However, two goals in very quick succession from the Gunners saw them head into the break 2-1 ahead. A strike from Jacob Murphy levelled the game once again, but Martin Odegaard’s late penalty ensured a victory for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Howe made nine changes to his starting XI at half-time, with just Nick Pope and Will Osula retaining their places from the first half. Howe also shifted to a back-five for the start of the second period with Tino Livramento and Matt Targett as wing backs to the side of Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman.

However, just 25 minutes later Howe was forced into another reshuffle when Botman was forced off the pitch due to injury. The Dutchman was replaced by Harrison Ashby and looked like he was feeling his groin as he left the pitch.

Having missed a lot of football last season as he recovered from an ACL injury and then a separate knee issue towards the back end of the campaign, any fresh injury to Botman will come with great concern not just from Newcastle United supporters, but Howe and the medical staff as well. Botman wasn’t treated on the pitch but was seen to by the medical team once he had left the field of play.

Sven Botman injury news

Howe was asked for an update on the defender immediately following their 3-2 defeat to the Gunners: "He came off and said his groin was tight,” the Magpies’ head coach responded. “Fingers crossed he's okay.”

Having tested themselves against Premier League opponents in Singapore, Newcastle United will now head to South Korea. They will take on a K-League team on Wednesday before concluding their tour of Asia with a game against Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday.

Botman’s fitness will be monitored throughout the trip, but concerns over his long-term fitness issues may force the Magpies into the market for a centre-back. A central defender has been among their priorities this summer, but potential injury to Botman may just sharpen their minds.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has long been linked with a move to St James’ Park, but interest in the Eagles man has cooled as the summer window has gone on. Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini has also emerged as a target, but that is likely to be a very difficult transfer to complete. Atalanta are very reluctant to see the Italian international leave the club this summer.

At the other end of the pitch, Yoane Wissa remains a player of interest but Brentford are holding firm in both their valuation of the 28-year-old and in their stance that he is not for sale. Wissa has reportedly threatened to refuse to play for the Bees again if a move to Newcastle United is not sanctioned.