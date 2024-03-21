Newcastle United are hoping to use the international break to their advantage and welcome a few key players back from injury by the time they return to competitive action.

The Magpies are currently in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp while the club's international players represent their respective nations. After a two-week break, Newcastle will return to competitive action against West Ham United at St James' Park on Saturday, March 30 (12:30pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe's side will be hoping to welcome three players back from injury for the match against The Hammers. Last time out, Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes all missed the match with minor injuries and it is hoped they will be back in contention following the international break.

But Newcastle have also been dealt a significant injury blow this week with defender Sven Botman suffering a serious ACL injury that will rule him out until next season. The 24-year-old suffered a serious knee injury at the start of the season which sidelined him for three months.

Howe's side also have longer-term injuries to Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Joelinton to manage over the coming weeks. It is hoped all three will be back in action before the end of the season.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...

1 . Tino Livramento (ankle) Livramento picked up a twisted ankle injury at Chelsea which ruled him out for the Manchester City trip. He is set to be back involved after the international break. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03

2 . Harvey Barnes (hamstring) Missed the Chelsea and Manchester City matches with a minor hamstring injury. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03

3 . Kieran Trippier (calf) Trippier was forced off during the 3-0 win over Wolves with a calf injury. Following a scan result, Trippier has been ruled out for a few weeks. He has not joined up with England because of the injury. Expected return: West Ham United (H) - 30/03