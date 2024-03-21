Newcastle United are hoping to use the international break to their advantage and welcome a few key players back from injury by the time they return to competitive action.
The Magpies are currently in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp while the club's international players represent their respective nations. After a two-week break, Newcastle will return to competitive action against West Ham United at St James' Park on Saturday, March 30 (12:30pm kick-off).
Eddie Howe's side will be hoping to welcome three players back from injury for the match against The Hammers. Last time out, Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final.
Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes all missed the match with minor injuries and it is hoped they will be back in contention following the international break.
But Newcastle have also been dealt a significant injury blow this week with defender Sven Botman suffering a serious ACL injury that will rule him out until next season. The 24-year-old suffered a serious knee injury at the start of the season which sidelined him for three months.
Howe's side also have longer-term injuries to Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Joelinton to manage over the coming weeks. It is hoped all three will be back in action before the end of the season.
Here is Newcastle United's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates...