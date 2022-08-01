Sven Botman names ex-Newcastle United player who advised him on move to club

Botman – who had also been a target in January – was sold on the “project” at St James’s Park after speaking to Eddie Howe and the club’s ambitious new owners.

However, the 22-year-old also had a conversation with Patrick Kluivert, his Dutch countryman.

"Yes, I spoke with one former Newcastle player in Patrick Kluivert,” said Botman. "What you know automatically about Newcastle is that they’re a very big club – and they’ve played Premier League football for a long time.

"They normally play in the top flight, and I know last season was a little bit tricky. They have had some good seasons, and they have been back and forwards too. But, with this new project, I think we can make new history. I certainly hope so."

Kluivert spent one season at Newcastle during Sir Bobby Robson’s time as manager, and the striker – who scored 13 goals for the club in all competitions in the 2004/05 season – told Botman that he would be a good “fit” at United.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman in action against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

"Patrick played just one season here, but he told me where he lived – and what the life is like in Newcastle,” said Botman, who played alongside Kluivert’s son Justin at former club Ajax.

"He told me what the Premier League is like, and how it’s different from other countries and competitions.

"He told me that with my profile that I would fit in here, so that was good advice. I got opinions and views (from Kluivert) on the club and the league. I have the same agent as Patrick and I played with his son Justin.”

Patrick Kluivert celebrates scoring for Newcastle United against Crystal Palace in 2004.

Botman had also been a target for AC Milan, but Newcastle was his “choice”. The challenge for Botman and his team-mates is to take the club up the Premier League – and into European competition.

"In England, Newcastle United’s a big club,” said the Holland Under-21 international. "In Europe, AC Milan are the team with the history in European competitions – and playing regularly in the Champions League.

"But I know Newcastle are a really big club, and with this project and the goals we have, if we can achieve that in a couple of years, yeah I think could become a big club in Europe, that every player will want to go to."

Botman played 90 minutes in Saturday's final friendly, the 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao at St James’s Park, and Howe was asked about his performance after the game.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman.

“He’s done very well during pre-season,” said United’s head coach. “I’d say today was a snapshot of how he’s been – very composed on the ball, an excellent distributor, short and long.

"I thought he defended very well. He was good aerially and good defending balls in behind. I thought it was a very composed display. He’s showing the characteristics of what he’ll bring to the defence. Is he ready? Of course he is.